Wall Street billionaire Steve Schwarzman's 4 tips to negotiate to win

Respected on Wall Street for building one of the largest private equity firms out of just $400,000 in 1985, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman has developed a reputation as a skilled deal-maker who now boasts over $360 billion in assets under management.
Navigating deals like a $30 billion real estate sale with General Electric in 2015 or a $26 billion buyout of Hilton Hotels in 2007, Schwarzman once told the Wall Street Journal he views each agreement as a contest to the death. "I always think about what will kill off the other bidder," he said.
Speaking with CNBC, the billionaire reveals some of his best practices in the art of dealmaking that have helped him over his career: