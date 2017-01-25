Wall Street billionaire Steve Schwarzman's 4 tips to negotiate to win

Find your 'zone of fairness'

"Deals really have to do with the overlap of what one side wants and the other side wants, and it's really just the discovery of where that overlap is and how you decide to get there," he says. "And so I always try and do something that's relatively quick rather than drawn out because you should know where you want to be and get there relatively fast, but with enough drama so that the other side thinks they're doing something.

"It's called the zone of fairness."

Transacting at a level that is more beneficial to your side than what exists within that zone is seldom possible, Schwarzman notes, because someone on the other side almost always ultimately wakes up.

"Being reasonably direct about what you're doing, being comfortable, is the best way to do things."








