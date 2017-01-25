    Politics

    Watch live: White House spokesman Spicer gives briefing amid flurry of executive orders

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer is set to take questions Wednesday amid President Donald Trump's latest unsubstantiated voter fraud claims and a flurry of White House executive orders.

    Spicer on Tuesday defended Trump's latest unsubstantiated claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election. Trump has since said he will carry out a "major" investigation into voter fraud.

    Later Wednesday, Trump is expected to take executive actions related to immigration and a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

