Why Cramer says Disney is only in the first leg of a longer-term rally

Jim Cramer considers Disney as one of the most controversial stocks in the market.

Now that it has finally climbed back to $108, however, he said it has more room to run.

"It never should have traded down to the $80s in the first place, which is why I regard the stock's rebound back to $108 as being simply the first leg of a longer-term rally," the "Mad Money" host said.

Disney's stock peaked in the summer of 2015 at $120. Yet investor worries that cord-cutting could cause Disney's ESPN property to lose subscribers sent the stock tumbling, hitting $86 last February.

The company's fortunes have not changed, however, and the stock finally bounced back to $108 as investors realized Disney's business is actually doing quite well.

Still, the battles of opinions have continued to rage.