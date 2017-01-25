Why Europe might not have to worry about fake news influencing upcoming elections

With a series of major European elections in the calendar for 2017, measures are being unrolled across the continent to safeguard against fake news interfering with campaigning.

But, one analyst CNBC spoke to said that the phenomenon, which is thought by some to have led to U.S. President Donald Trump's electoral success, is already past its peak.

Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC via telephone that fake news is "probably not going to (influence this year's elections) very much."

According to Shapiro, opacity concerning the sources of fake news stories is crucial to their success. He argued that the successful separation of fact and fiction in upcoming European elections was "deeply strengthened by things going on in the U.S."

Shapiro cast doubt over the potential future impact of fake news believed to be pushing a pro-Kremlin agenda, "in part because the Russians have so discredited themselves."

"It's harder to do the second time," he said, "We hit peak fake news about a month ago. There will never be that level of assumed impact again."

Shapiro's viewpoint comes as a series of stories swirl around the vulnerability to fake news of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's impending election campaign in particular.