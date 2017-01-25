Because of her student loans, Nichole Heisler, 26, delayed her wedding by nearly three years.

Heisler, who is an associate graphics designer in Richmond, Virginia, graduated from Bowling Green in Ohio. Despite attending a state school and finishing in four years, as well as getting scholarships and securing a residence advisor position, she is still paying back a loan tab that's over $30,000.

"I take a large chunk of my income and put it towards my student loans," she said. "That doesn't leave much for a wedding."