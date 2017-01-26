After 18-year Super Bowl drought, Falcons owner explains why this team is unique

So what's different this year? Blank tells CNBC's "Squawk on the Street": "We've put together a lot of talent on the team on both sides of the ball. And there's a unity, there's a brotherhood, there's a bonding, there's an understanding of the system," he said.



And if you work for any of Blank's many businesses — that includes everything from the PGA Superstore to a mountain resort in Montana — those employees are headed to Houston as well. Blank tells CNBC he's bringing everyone in his family of businesses to the Super Bowl.



"It's not a matter of money ... it's about recognition and investment in the most important group of people we have," he added.



When it comes to the NFL's declining ratings this season, Blank attributes it to the election but also says the league understands that there are changes in demographics taking place. "There's a lot of competition to make sure that the in-game experience, the stadium experience, is exciting, bringing fans together in a sense of unity."



And that's exactly what Blank hopes his new stadium achieves. Set to open this July, the Falcons will begin playing next season in the Mercedes-Benz stadium, a modern and cutting-edge sports and entertainment complex.



As the Dow hit 20,000 this week, Blank also commented on the state of housing and the economy. The Home Depot co-founder, who opened the first store in 1979, said he expects the trend on home spending to continue. "It's generally a great investment, a great asset for them over a long period of time. ... I think it will continue to be a great investment."

As for the new Trump administration, Blank said he believes the country needs a fresh look, a fresh approach. "I think the gap between the haves and the have-nots over both Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years has gotten too wide, and I think [diversity and inclusion is] one of the greatest strengths of this country." Blank said he hopes that the new administration is inclusive of all cultures.



Finally, anyone that watched the Falcons claim the NFC title saw the 74-year-old showing off his dance moves on the sideline and locker room. Blank said that could just be the beginning. "If we're fortunate to get the kind of positive result on Super Bowl Sunday, I'll be dancing for a very long period of time."