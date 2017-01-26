Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:



Shares of Alphabet tumbled more than 3 percent during after-hours trading following the tech giant's disappointing fourth-quarter earnings report. Alphabet posted earnings of $9.36 per share while Wall Street expected earnings of $9.64 per share. However, revenues topped expectations, with the tech company reporting revenues of $26.06 billion while analysts projected $25.26 billion according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.



Starbucks shares sank more than 3 percent during extended trading, after the coffee retailer posted its lowest same-store sales growth since 2009. Despite Starbucks earnings falling in line with Wall Street expectations, the coffee giant disappointed in same-store sales in the Americas that rose 3 percent for the quarter, shy of analyst estimates.



Shares of EP Energy spiked more than 6 percent during after hours trading, following the natural gas company's announcement of a drilling joint venture in the Permian Basin to fund future oil and natural gas development. EP Energy will be working with a company affiliated with Apollo Global Management, and participate in the development of up to 150 wells. The first wells will begin production this month.



Microsoft shares ticked up nearly 1 percent during extended hours after the tech company posted quarterly earnings that blew past analyst estimates. Microsoft reported second quarter earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $26.07 billion, while the Street projected earnings of 79 cents per share on revenue of $25.3 billion according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

The tech giant's cloud business raked in $6.86 billion in revenue, beating both analyst's expectations and the company's own guidance.