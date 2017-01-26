Amazon's first employee shares his biggest takeaway from working with Jeff Bezos

Shel Kaphan was hesitant to join Jeff Bezos as Amazon's first employee in 1994. "It took him all summer to convince me," Kaphan tells The Macro in a series of interviews with early employees at tech companies.
After all, Bezos launched Amazon out of a garage with a potbellied stove. Plus, Kaphan barely knew Bezos and had already worked as a programmer at a handful of failed start-ups.
"At the time I thought, 'Okay, I'm going to be building this website to run a bookstore and I haven't done that before but it doesn't sound so hard. When I'm done with that I'm not sure what I'll do,'" Kaphan recalls.
"I was pretty wrong about how the business would develop and how ambitious Jeff was."