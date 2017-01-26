If it's time to sound professional, it might be time to hone your speaking skills.

Luckily, there's an app for that.

The newly redesigned and aptly named LikeSo helps users drop filler words from their vocabulary, including "like," "so," "actually" and "whatever," by tracking just how often they're used in speech.

The data it gathers help provide an overall score for users to judge their progress and figure out which words they overuse.

The idea came to fruition just in time for the app's founder, Audrey Mann Cronin, who says her teenage son and daughter were starting to exhibit the same speaking patterns that she had seen plague so many careers over her 25 years as a communications consultant in consumer technology.