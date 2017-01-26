    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Futures point to a positive open for Asian shares after markets stateside clocked new record highs, ahead of Japan's inflation data and China's industrial profits even as threats of a trade war with Mexico brew.

    A social media war of words between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto led to a canceled a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump over a border wall and trade relations hit the Mexican peso overnight. The peso was down 1.1 percent against the dollar at midday but it recovered about a half percent in U.S. afternoon trading. The lowest for the peso was when it reached 22.0385 to the dollar on Jan. 11.

    Over at Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.16 percent at 20,100.91 at a new record high. The S&P 500 was down 0.07 percent at 2,296.68 and the Nasdaq composite was nearly flat at 5,655.18, but both indexes had hit intraday highs during the Thursday session.

    About 30 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with 70 percent beating analysts' expectations on the bottom line, and 56 percent beating sales estimates, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

    "The market likes what they have heard from Trump and his administration… where the rhetoric and actions highlighted a sheer urgency, purpose and drive to push the US economy forward and this has traders putting risk back on the table," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, in a note on Friday.

    The Australian benchmark index was up 0.11 percent in early trade.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago last traded at 19,540, while Osaka futures were at 19,480; both higher than the Nikkei 225 last finish at 19,402.39.

    Investors will keep an eye on Toshiba, which is expected to offer an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge related to its Westinghouse nuclear business.

    In Southeast Asia, Keppel posted its smallest annual profit growth in ten years, and said it would close down three yards in Singapore due to poor orders for offshore drilling vessels, Reuters reported.

    Japan will release its December consumer price index, an economic indicator watched closely by the Bank of Japan. Australia is set to report its fourth-quarter producer price index (PPI) and China's December industrial profits are due. Much later in the day, the U.S. will announce its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data.

    China, Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea will be shut for public holidays today, while Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong will have a half-day bank holiday.

    The dollar index rose from a seven-week low to trade at 100.52 early Asian time. The yen weakened against the greenback to trade at 114.62, while the Australian dollar was steady at $0.7529.

    Oil prices climbed 2 percent on Thursday during U.S. hours, receiving a boost from the rally in stock markets. U.S. crude futures settled up 2 percent to $53.78 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent gained 2.1 percent to $56.24.

    Fred Imbert and Patti Domm contributed to this report

