Billionaire Falcons owner says government should tackle wealth gap

Billionaire and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank thinks the government needs to do more to address wealth inequality.

"I think the gap between the haves and the have-nots over both Republican and Democratic administrations for probably the last 20 years or so has gotten too wide," Blank told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." Blank co-founded The Home Depot and owns the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL football team headed to the 2017 Super Bowl.

He hopes that the country can find an answer for the future through unity. "One of the great strengths of this country is the diversity and is the inclusion," says Blank. "The way the country really has been great in the past and will be great in the future is by tapping into all the cultures, all the strengths, all the folks that have joined us from around the world for a very long period of time."