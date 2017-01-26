    BREAKING:  Early movers: CMCSA, F, LUV, CAT, PHM, BIIB & more

    Trading Nation

    Bullish strategist says don’t buy yet – a ‘nasty’ market drop ‘may be imminent’

    Market bull calls for a stock slip
    Market bull calls for a stock slip   

    U.S. markets appear historically overbought at these levels and investors should anticipate a pullback of 4 to 7 percent in the near term, according to one top Wall Street strategist who is generally bullish on U.S. equities.

    Heightened levels of investors' optimism, record low levels of implied volatility and the relatively high percentage of S&P 500 components above their 10-, 50- and 200-day moving averages at market highs gives pause to Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Genuity's senior managing director and chief market strategist.

    "So it's kind of a combination of all these things that creates an environment that's ripe for just kind of a nasty little pullback," Dwyer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell Wednesday to its lowest level in 2 ½ years as the Dow Jones industrial average broke through the 20,000 milestone upon the opening bell. Meanwhile, according to a recent Investor Intelligence poll, 61 percent of newsletter writers are optimistic about stocks, which suggests "overly bullish" sentiment, the strategist wrote.

    "It's just a market's that's ripe for an out of-nowhere kind of news item that talking heads like me can't predict," given the markets' overbought conditions and anticipation of a more hawkish Federal Reserve this year.

    He noted that as of the Wednesday trading session, the market had not seen a correction of more than 5 percent in 146 days. That's the second-longest streak this cycle without that sort of correction, surpassed only by a period between February and September of 2014 (158 days).

    A 5 percent drop "may be imminent," and it's upon seeing such a pullback that investors should buy, Dwyer said.

    Still, once the market does bounce off of its consequent lows, that rise should be "significant," he said.

    Dwyer believes the market's fundamental backdrop remains positive, and maintains his 2,340 year-end price target on the S&P 500. On a fundamental basis, he notes that earnings season looks to bring a lot of good news, and he says the economic backdrop continues to strengthen.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • CNBC Disruptor 50

      A look at 50 private companies set to reshape the business landscape.

    • FA Playbook

      Financial advisors stress that now is the time for investors to get serious about year-end financial planning checkup.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...