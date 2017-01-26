Can the Dow build on 20K, with heavy earnings and economic data?

AT&T (T) matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, but missing on the top line as the telecom giant continued to lose phone and video customers.
Diageo (DEO) posted better than expected quarterly sales, as the world's largest spirits maker saw improvements in its U.S. business. CEO Ivan Menezes told CNBC he's confident of achieving targets.
Mattel (MAT) fell 19 cents shy of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, while the toy maker's revenue missed as well. The company cited big discounting just before Christmas.
Las Vegas Sands (LVS) missed estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, with the casino operator's revenue falling slightly short of forecasts as well.
Qualcomm (QCOM) earned $1.19 per share, a penny above estimates, but the chipmaker's revenue fell below forecasts. Investors, however, remain concerned about patent lawsuits.
EBay (EBAY) posted quarterly results in-line with forecasts at an adjusted 54 cents per share, while revenue was also matched estimates. The online marketplace warned about outlook.
McKesson (MCK) posted better than expected quarter earnings, and the drug distributor also announced a deal to buy privately held software maker CoverMyMeds For about $1.1 billion.