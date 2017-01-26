Can the Dow build on 20K, with heavy earnings and economic data?

The Dow appeared on track to extend its rally this morning, after closing on Wednesday above the 20,000 mark for the first time ever. The reemergence of the Trump rally comes after a few weeks of treading water. (CNBC)

In this morning's earnings flood, Dow component Caterpillar (CAT) reported quarterly profit that beat estimates but revenue that fell short. (CNBC)

Comcast (CMCSA) beat estimates on earnings and revenue. The parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC also announced a 15 percent dividend hike and a 2-for-1 stock split.

Ford Motor reported fourth-quarter earnings that matched Wall Street estimates and revenue that beat. Ford affirms 2017 outlook is generally lower than 2016. (CNBC)

Ford CEO Mark Fields, after meeting Monday with President Donald Trump, told CNBC the automaker has the right amount of assembly plants around the U.S.