    Charter shares soar on report Verizon exploring a merger deal

    Shares of Charter surged more than 9 percent on Thursday after a report that claimed Verizon is exploring a combination with the company.

    The deal is in its very early days, CNBC has confirmed, and not an instance when a deal is coming any day now.

    Charter said it has no comment on the report. Verizon declined to comment.

    Dow Jones said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, the number one U.S. wireless carrier is exploring a deal with Charter that would unite two giants in search of growth in a rapidly consolidating media and telecom landscape.

    It is unclear if Charter CEO Tom Rutledge or other top management would be open to a transaction, the report said.

    Verizon has a market capitalization of $203 billion, while Charter is valued at nearly $84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Shares of Verizon were down more than 2 percent immediately after the news. Shares of DISH Network were down more than 3 percent.

    --CNBC's David Faber contributed to this report.

