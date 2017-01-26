Charter shares soar on report Verizon exploring a merger deal

Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A customer stands at a counter inside a Verizon Wireless retail store in Washington, D.C.
Dow Jones said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, the number one U.S. wireless carrier is exploring a deal with Charter that would unite two giants in search of growth in a rapidly consolidating media and telecom landscape.
It is unclear if Charter CEO Tom Rutledge or other top management would be open to a transaction, the report said.
Verizon has a market capitalization of $203 billion, while Charter is valued at nearly $84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of Verizon were down more than 2 percent immediately after the news. Shares of DISH Network were down more than 3 percent.
--CNBC's David Faber contributed to this report.