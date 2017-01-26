Cramer Remix: The stocks every Trump skeptic should own   

Warren Buffett always talks about investing in America for the long-term, and owning the best of the best stocks to generate more wealth.

Cramer used the notion of long-term investing to take a look at the stocks that rallied the most, from the time when the Dow Jones industrial Average was at 10,000, to its latest level at 20,000.

He boiled it down to five winners that were totally achievable, and in some cases downright obvious. They were UnitedHealth, Disney, Apple, Home Depot and Visa.

Utility stocks have fallen out of favor on Wall Street because their yield typically viewed as less attractive when interest goes higher. They are also considered less compelling when the economy expands when compared to the growth of a cyclical company.

However, Cramer says investors could be overlooking American Electric Power, particularly because it burns a large amount of coal, and the Trump administration plans to ease up on environmental regulations for fossil fuels.

Cramer spoke with AEP's CEO Nick Akins, who said that the company anticipates a 5 to 7 percent growth rate in the future, which could lift the dividend for the company.

"This is the first quarter over the last year that we have seen growth in all the sectors," Akins said.