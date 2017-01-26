Diageo CEO confirms targets despite 'rocky' world, says Americans now 'drinking better'

Diageo is confident of achieving its targets for the year despite a "rocky" world, the CEO of the alcoholic drinks giant told CNBC on Thursday.

The company reported a 28 percent rise in operating profit for the first half of its fiscal year on Thursday morning and a hike in its dividend.



The maker of Johnnie Walker whiskey and Smirnoff vodka said operating profit hit £2.06 billion ($2.6 billion) in the six months ended 31 December 2016. Diageo also saw volumes grow 2 percent on an organic basis from the same period last year, with organic sales in its biggest market of North America up 3 percent.

Diageo also raised its interim dividend to 23.7 pence per share, a hike of 5 percent.

"Even though the world is rocky, Diageo can perform in a sustainable way going forward," Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, told CNBC on Thursday.