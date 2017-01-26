Early movers: CMCSA, F, LUV, CAT, PHM, BIIB & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Comcast — The NBCUniversal parent reported adjusted quarterly profit of 89 cents per share, 2 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. Comcast also announced a 2-for-1 stock split, a dividend increase of 15 percent, and an increase in its stock buyback program to $12 billion.

Ford Motor — The automaker matched estimates with fourth quarter profit of 30 cents per share, while revenue was above Street forecasts. Ford's full-year profit for 2016 was its second-best on record, trailing only its 2015 results.

Southwest Airlines — Southwest earned an adjusted 75 cents per share for its fourth quarter, beating estimates by 5 cents, while revenue was also above estimates. Southwest's beat came despite higher fuel costs and pay increases for its workers.

Caterpillar — The heavy equipment maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 83 cents per share, beating estimates of 66 cents, but revenue was below forecasts. The company said results continue to be impacted by weak economic conditions around the world.

Pulte — The home builder reported quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, beating estimates of 59 cents. Pulte saw increases in both the number of homes sold and average selling prices.

Biogen — The drug maker earned an adjusted $5.04 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 8 cents. However, revenue missed forecasts, and its 2017 revenue guidance also falls below Street forecasts. Analysts say Biogen is seeing relatively slow growth for its multiple sclerosis drugs.

Northrop Grumman — The defense contractor beat estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.66 per share, with revenue also coming in above forecasts. Northrop saw better sales of in its aerospace systems business, which is involved in F-35 fighter jet production.

Stanley Black & Decker — The tool maker earned $1.71 per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents above estimates, with revenue very slightly below forecasts. Its earnings were lower year over year, hurt by higher restructuring costs.

Whirlpool — The world's largest appliance maker missed estimates by 11 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $4.33 per share, though revenue did slightly beat forecasts. Declining sales in the U.K. following the Brexit vote was among the factors hurting its results.

AT&T — AT&T matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 66 cents per share, but missing on the top line as it continued to lose phone and video customers.

Johnson & Johnson — J&J struck a deal to buy European biotech company Actelion for $30 billion, after weeks of talks.

Qualcomm — Qualcomm earned $1.19 per share for its latest quarter, 1 cent above estimates, but the chipmaker's revenue fell below forecasts. Investors, however, remain concerned about lawsuits over its patent licensing practices and a recent South Korean government fine.

Las Vegas Sands — Las Vegas Sands missed estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, with the casino operator's revenue falling slightly short of forecasts as well. Results were impacted by results in Macau, which accounts for the majority of the company's business.

EBay — EBay posted quarterly results in line with forecasts at an adjusted 54 cents per share, while revenue was also in line with Street forecasts. The company did give a lighter than expected current quarter outlook, but made optimistic comments about its revamped platform.

Kraft Heinz — The food producer struck a joint venture deal with Oprah Winfrey to create a new line of food products.

Mattel — Mattel fell 19 cents shy of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, while the toy maker's revenue missed as well. The company cites significant discounting in the last few shopping days before Christmas.

Royal Bank of Scotland — The bank set aside nearly $4 billion for an expected settlement in the U.S. over the sale of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

Diageo — Diageo posted better than expected quarterly sales, as the world's largest spirits maker saw improvements in its U.S. business.

Wal-Mart — The company escaped a possible $80 million fine when a judge refused to force the retailer to pay in a lawsuit involving California truck drivers. The jury had awarded the drivers more than $54 million in back pay, but the judge turned aside a motion for the extra penalty because he said the retailer had acted in good faith and believed it had been in compliance with California law.

Whole Foods Market — The grocery store operator is shutting down its three commercial kitchens, which manufacture ready-to-eat meals for stores. Whole Foods will outsource food preparation.

MoneyGram International — MoneyGram is near a deal to be bought by Alibaba unit Ant Financial Services, according to the Wall Street Journal. MoneyGram is a U.S. based money-transfer provider.

McKesson — McKesson posted better than expected quarter earnings, and the drug distributor also announced a deal to buy privately held software maker CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion.