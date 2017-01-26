After Trump meeting, Ford CEO says automaker has right amount of US assembly plants

This week's meeting of the Big 3 automakers with President Donald Trump was positive, Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields told CNBC on Thursday, saying he's encouraged by the new administration's focus on growing the economy and boosting U.S. manufacturing.



Fields said the automaker has the right amount of assembly plants around the country, as Trump pushes corporate America to build more of their products in the United States.

"I think we have the appropriate amount of assembly plants here in the U.S. Of course, we're always looking to growth our business and use our assets here even more," the Ford CEO said.



Earlier this year, after being called out by Trump, Ford said it was canceling construction for a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, and planning instead to invest $700 million at its Flat Rock, Michigan, plant and add 700 direct new jobs at that facility to produce high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles, plus the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

Trump asked the chief executives of Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler at Tuesday's White House meeting how his administration can help "generate an environment for more growth here in the U.S.," Fields said.



"We volunteered to continue to work with his administration on policies that will support both investment and job creation here in the U.S.," he added. "We have to see how the policies develop and solidify over time."

Fields appeared on "Squawk Box" moments after Ford on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings that matched Wall Street estimates and revenue that exceeded expectations.