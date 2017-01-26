Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher again this morning after Wednesday's stock rally sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average over 20,000 for the first time. We get weekly jobless claims and new home sales data later this morning. Treasury yields are back higher, with the yield on the 10-year up to 2.54 percent.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



President Trump and Vice President Pence will speak to the GOP Congressional retreat on Philadelphia today. During that retreat yesterday, Republicans said they are ready to start voting on Obamacare replacement bills this month. And British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with Trump at the GOP retreat.

-President Trump signed an executive order to build a new border wall and target so-called "sanctuary cities" that refuse to enforce immigration laws. That includes a weekly publication of the crimes committed by illegal aliens in sanctuary cities.

