Here's how to trade Friday's big GDP report, based on history

We'll get the first reading for fourth-quarter GDP Friday and economists expect growth to come in at 2.2 percent, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet.

If the figure comes in hotter than that, highly cyclical stocks like materials and technology should beat the market in the five days following the report, if history is any guide.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, we found which market sectors and Dow Jones industrial average stocks performed the best a week after the GDP report beat the consensus estimate by 1 standard deviation. We also ran a search on which parts of the market do best when the GDP report misses by 1 standard deviation.

There have been 16 occasions in the last decade when the GDP report beat by 1 standard deviation. Here were the top performing S&P 500 sectors, on average, five days after the better-than-expected report: