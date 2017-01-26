Pharma bro Martin Shkreli in court as securities fraud case moves closer to trial

Pharma bro Martin Shkreli and his now ex-lawyer definitely want to be tried separately on criminal charges.



Lawyers for Shkreli and his co-defendant Evan Greebel confirmed Thursday that the duo want separate juries to decide their fate on fraud and conspiracy charges in Brooklyn federal court.



If Judge Kiyo Matsumoto agrees, Shkreli would be tried first starting June 26. Greebel's trial will take place in October.



If Matsumoto denies the severance motions, the joint trial will begin June 26. Severance motions by both men are due Feb. 17.



Regarding the motion to sever, Greebel's lawyer, Reed Brodsky, commented that he is "working on it now, it's going to take another month to work on. It's a very substantive motion."



Both Shkreli and Greebel appeared Thursday for a hearing that lasted just 15 minutes.