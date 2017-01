For the second quarter, analysts are expecting the company's cloud business to bring in about $6.73 billion in revenue, according to a StreetAccount consensus estimate. That figure comes in at the high end of the range Microsoft projected for the segment — $6.55 billion to $6.75 billion.



Growth in cloud revenue is seen as a key indicator of Microsoft's progress as the company transitions away from legacy businesses. In October, the stock broke through its 1999 highs after the company said Azure, Microsoft's major cloud offering, saw revenue growth of 116 percent.