Trump signedtwo executive orders Wednesday aimed at cracking down on immigration, including a directive to build the wall. A wall along the southern U.S. border was a key promise made by Trump during his campaign, and Mexican officials have repeatedly said they will not pay for it.

After Pena Nieto's tweet, the dollar moved higher against the Mexican currency. Dollar/peso rose to 21.30, after hitting 20.86 earlier in the day. The peso was down 1.1 percent against the dollar at midday. The low for the peso was when it reached 22.0385 to the dollar on Jan. 11.

"Yesterday's conciliatory tone has been shattered by those tweets," said Andres Jaime, global foreign exchange and rates strategist at Barclays. "It's a reversal from yesterday's optimism that this was going to go smoother than initially thought … In the meantime, [the peso is] going to remain under pressure."

Jaime said he doesn't see the peso going much lower than it got in January, but he does expect it to be more volatile. He expects it to trade flat this year, but the risk would be more to the upside, because of the deep slide in the peso already.

"The U.S. has a huge trade deficit of $60 billion with Mexico, but it's very different, the relationship the U.S. has with Mexico than it has with China.

to tell the people, 'look, I'm doing what I promised," Jamie said. "We need to get used to this very high intraday volatility."

Markets had been looking forward to the meeting as the next event that could affect the peso, but now there's no event — other than tweets, which aren't predictable. "What we've seen, in terms of policy announcements, is many times you can see a tweet changes the perception of the market," he said.

The U.S. trade deficit with Mexico was about $58 billion in the first 11 months of 2016. It was $58 billion for all of 2015, according to Commerce Department data. The deficit was the largest in 2007, at $74.8 billion.

According to the U.S. Trade Representative, Mexico was the third-largest supplier of goods imported into the U.S. in 2015. The top category was vehicles, including parts at $74 billion. The U.S. also imports electrical machinery, mineral fuels and optical and medical equipment. The U.S. imported $21 billion in agricultural products in 2015.