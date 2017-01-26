Starbucks to report fiscal first quarter earnings. Here's what to expect:

    Earnings

    Despite seeing its shares down more than 7.5 percent at the end of 2016, analysts have high hopes for Starbucks in 2017.

    The coffee giant, which is slated to post fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the closing bell, is expected to disclose same-store sales growth of nearly 3.8 percent, an anomaly in the struggling restaurant industry.

    "Mobile order and pay along with food and beverage innovation give us increased confidence in the sustainability of mid-single digit same-store sales," Matthew DiFrisco, an analyst with Guggenheim wrote in a research note on Tuesday.

    DiFrisco isn't the only analyst projecting growth for the company. Nomura-Instinet analyst Mark Kalinowski foresees Starbucks stock rising 16 percent over the next 12 months if it holds its current multiple, and possibly more. He points to easier year-over-year comparisons flattering its same-store sales growth and store expansions as reasons that the stock will soar this year.

    Investors have been concerned with the company's decelerated same-store sales in the back-half of 2016 and Howard Schultz's sudden departure as CEO of the company.

    "Over the next six to 12 months, particularly as Starbucks begins to lap less difficult year-over-year same-store sales comparisons, we believe that investors' nervousness about these two factors will lessen," Kalinowski wrote in a research note earlier this month.

    He anticipates that same-store sales will jump 5 percent worldwide this year, with double-digit revenue expansion and EPS growth of 12 percent.

    For the first quarter, Starbucks is expected to report earnings of 52 cents a share on $5.85 billion in revenues, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

    In the year ago period, Starbucks earned 46 cents a share on revenue of $5.37 billion.

