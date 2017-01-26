Starbucks to report fiscal first quarter earnings. Here's what to expect:

DiFrisco isn't the only analyst projecting growth for the company. Nomura-Instinet analyst Mark Kalinowski foresees Starbucks stock rising 16 percent over the next 12 months if it holds its current multiple, and possibly more. He points to easier year-over-year comparisons flattering its same-store sales growth and store expansions as reasons that the stock will soar this year.

Investors have been concerned with the company's decelerated same-store sales in the back-half of 2016 and Howard Schultz's sudden departure as CEO of the company.

"Over the next six to 12 months, particularly as Starbucks begins to lap less difficult year-over-year same-store sales comparisons, we believe that investors' nervousness about these two factors will lessen," Kalinowski wrote in a research note earlier this month.

He anticipates that same-store sales will jump 5 percent worldwide this year, with double-digit revenue expansion and EPS growth of 12 percent.

For the first quarter, Starbucks is expected to report earnings of 52 cents a share on $5.85 billion in revenues, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

In the year ago period, Starbucks earned 46 cents a share on revenue of $5.37 billion.