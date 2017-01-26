Weeks of floods in the world's largest natural rubber producer Thailand are expected to boost the price of a commodity that is vital to tire production.

"I would go very long on rubber. Rubber is bouncing back very dramatically because of the supply disruption caused by severe rains in Thailand," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, a director at Religare Capital Markets.

Thailand produces some 40 percent of the world's total natural rubber supply and heavy rain in the major growing region of South Thailand are hindering harvesting activity, sending prices of the agricultural crop soaring.

The international benchmark rubber futures price on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange hit the four-year high of 311 Japanese yen ($1) a kilogram on Thursday morning in Asia, about 20 percent higher year-to-date.