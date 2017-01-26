Shares of ServiceNow rose more than 3 percent on Thursday, after the company reported a strong quarter—including a significant 52 percent increase in subscription billings.

ServiceNow CEO Frank Slootman told Jim Cramer this is the result of a successful platform strategy that he has worked on for many years, and all of the pieces of the puzzle have finally fallen into place.

The fourth quarter "was a special quarter for us. Everything went right, and you are seeing the results of that," Slootman told the "Mad Money" host.