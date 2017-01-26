VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Tony Robbins shares the 10-minute morning routine that sets him up for success

Self-made multi-millionaire Tony Robbins
Courtesy Tony Robbins
Self-made multi-millionaire Tony Robbins

The morning is arguably the most productive time you have. As author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss likes to say, "If you win the morning, you win the day."

In his latest book, "Tools of Titans," Ferriss examines the routines and habits of highly successful people, including self-made millionaire Tony Robbins, who went from cash strapped to building a billion-dollar empire.

Robbins starts each morning by doing 9-10 minutes of "what some might consider meditation," Ferriss reports. "To him, however, the objective is very different: It's about cuing and prompting enabling emotions for the rest of the day."

Here is why Tim Cook and other successful people wake up at 4:00 a.m.
This is why Tim Cook and other successful leaders wake up around 4:00 AM   

Robbins breaks his routine down into thirds, as follows:

The first three minutes

Robbins thinks about three things he's grateful for. "I make sure that one of them is very, very simple: The wind on my face, the reflection of the clouds that I just saw," he tells Ferriss.

This process eliminates anger and fear, he says: "When you're grateful, we all know there's no anger." Similarly, "you can't be fearful and grateful simultaneously."


The second three minutes

Robbins focuses on "feeling the presence of God, if you will, however you want to language that for yourself," he tells Ferriss. "But this inner presence coming in, and feeling it heal everything in my body, in my mind, my emotions, my relationships, my finances. I see it as solving anything that needs to be solved."


The last three minutes

Robbins visualizes his "three to thrive": three things that he's going to make happen that day. "See it as though it's already been done," he tells Ferriss. "Feel the emotions."

Anyone can find 10 minutes each morning, the self-made millionaire says: "There's no excuse. ... If you don't have 10 minutes, you don't have a life."

Don't miss: The best investment Tony Robbins ever made cost him $35 at age 17

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...