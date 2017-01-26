Tony Robbins shares the 10-minute morning routine that sets him up for success

The morning is arguably the most productive time you have. As author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss likes to say, "If you win the morning, you win the day."
In his latest book, "Tools of Titans," Ferriss examines the routines and habits of highly successful people, including self-made millionaire Tony Robbins, who went from cash strapped to building a billion-dollar empire.
Robbins starts each morning by doing 9-10 minutes of "what some might consider meditation," Ferriss reports. "To him, however, the objective is very different: It's about cuing and prompting enabling emotions for the rest of the day."