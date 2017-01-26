The UK economy is not showing signs of a slowdown following the Brexit vote

The British economy showed no signs of losing momentum at the end of 2016, with a better-than-expected set of growth figures for the fourth quarter.



The U.K.'s gross domestic product rose 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to December, preliminary figures by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday morning, the same rate of growth as the previous two quarters. Analysts had been predicting a 0.5 percent rise for the fourth quarter.

The yearly rate also went above expectations, growing at 2.2 percent, in comparison to the consensus of 2.1 percent.

Ahead of the release, sterling touched a six-week high against the dollar, last standing around $1.2670 at 9.15 a.m. London time. It maintained a steady pace after the release, as did the FTSE 100 which continued to hover around the flat line. Against the euro, the pound hit a three-week high shortly after the new numbers.