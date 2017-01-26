Updated Premiere Date*** Marcus Lemonis Searches for "The Partner" in All-New CNBC Series Premiering March 7

New Competition Series Features Host of CNBC's Hit Show "The Profit"

Ten Finalists Compete for a Half-Million Dollar Contract and an Equity Stake in Lemonis's Massive Portfolio of Businesses

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — January 26, 2017 — CNBC today announced the ten finalists participating in THE PARTNER, the all-new series featuring Marcus Lemonis –the renowned investor, entrepreneur, and host of CNBC's hit show "The Profit." Premiering Tuesday, March 7 at 10pm ET/PT, the five episode series follows Lemonis as he searches for the perfect partner to help him manage the fast-growing portfolio of businesses he's acquired. In the end, one candidate will receive the opportunity of a lifetime: a half-million dollar contract, an equity stake, and the chance to help Lemonis manage his empire. Watch trailer: http://bit.ly/2jjb1dx

After investing more than $40 million of his own money in companies featured on "The Profit," Lemonis is now ready to invest in "The Partner." Thousands of people hailing from all corners of the country applied for the opportunity to participate, but only ten were invited to Chicago to take part in the final interview process. They are:

"It has been a privilege to work so closely with some of the most hard-working entrepreneurs in the country, all of whom have shown me the heart and desire to turn their businesses around," Lemonis said. "In this new adventure, I am looking for someone with that same drive and passion to help inspire these up and coming business leaders, sustain their growth and their enthusiasm, and ensure that the sound investments we made today, are even more sound in the decades ahead."

Self-made millionaire and serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis is best known for lending his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country on "The Profit." As a result of successful partnerships on CNBC's original series, Lemonis has added a variety of new product lines and services to his holding company, Marcus Lemonis Enterprises LLC. When he's not busy teaching business owners his famed "Three Ps": People, Process and Product, he is focused on running two companies of his own – he serves as chairman and CEO of Camping World, the nation's largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world's largest RV owner's organization.

"The Partner" is produced by Marcus Lemonis Productions LLC and Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola and Marcus Lemonis as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

To learn more about "The Partner," visit thepartner.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook and Instagram and follow us onTwitter. @TheProfitCNBC. #ThePartner

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to approximately 381 million homes worldwide, including more than 94 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About Machete Productions:

Founded in 2011, Machete Productions is the brainchild of Emmy-nominated Executive Producer Amber Mazzola. Since its formation, Amber and Machete have produced the first unscripted series under the CNBC prime banner, "Treasure Detectives," and then went on to produce The Profit, the #1 original series on CNBC now in its fourth season. Machete also produces the hit series, "WAGS" for sister network E! currently in its third season as well as spin-off WAGS: Miami now in its second season.