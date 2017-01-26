    US Markets

    US stocks mostly flat after reaching new record highs; telecoms fall 1%

    U.S. equities chopped around the flatline Thursday, struggling to build on gains from Wednesday's record-setting session, as telecommunications led decliners.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 10 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains and Caterpillar the most losses. The S&P 500 broke above 2,300 for the first time in early trade ET, before holding just below breakeven, with telecommunications falling 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced just 0.05 percent.

    The three major U.S. indexes closed at all-time highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaking above 20,000 for the first time, an important psychological barrier.

    "If you look at it from a technical perspective, [stocks] finally broke from that six-week range," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "The market is giving the Trump administration more than the benefit of the doubt."

    One of the principal catalysts in sending stocks to record levels were a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, including two that facilitate the construction of the Keystone XL and North Dakota Access pipelines.

    "Until we get to the Fed meeting in March, I don't see anything that could push us lower," Schwab's Frederick said. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its first meeting of the year Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, though Frederick does not expect the central bank to move monetary policy then.

    Mario Tama | Getty Images

    Also helping lift the market have been quarterly results from companies as earnings season continues. Among the firms reporting Thursday were Ford and Dow component Caterpillar. Ford matched earnings estimates, while topping sales expectations. Caterpillar beat earnings estimates but fell short of revenue expectations.

    "We have reached the heart of the Q4 earnings season. The deluge of releases from the next two weeks will confirm whether the final three months of 2016 marked a disappointment for companies on a relative basis," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    "To be sure, the bar for this period was a bit higher than in previous quarters. The hurdle only gets more difficult for corporate executives to clear over the next year as extremely sanguine bottom line forecasts have hardly budged," Klein said.

    Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Paypal and Starbucks are among companies due to report after the bell.

    In economic news, initial jobless claims jumped 22,000 to 259,000, but have remained below 300,000 for 99 weeks straight, their longest stretch since 1970.

    The U.S. IHS Markit services PMI showed the sector expanded at its fastest pace since 2015, hitting 55.1 from 53.9. "Anecdotal evidence suggested that stronger domestic demand and improving business confidence had led to a robust rise in service sector activity at the start of 2017," IHS Markit said. New home sales data for December are scheduled for release at 10 a.m.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Intel, Microsoft, Alphabet, Dow Chemical, Ford, Praxair, Potash, Alaska Air, PulteGroup, LM Ericsson, LVMH, Raytheon, Southwest Air, Stanley Black & Decker

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    9:45 a.m. Markit services PMI

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    Friday

    Earnings: Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Honeywell, American Airlines, General Dynamics, Air Products

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:30 a.m. Q4 Real GDP

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

