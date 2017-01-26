US stocks mostly flat after reaching new record highs; telecoms fall 1%

U.S. equities chopped around the flatline Thursday, struggling to build on gains from Wednesday's record-setting session, as telecommunications led decliners.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 10 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains and Caterpillar the most losses. The S&P 500 broke above 2,300 for the first time in early trade ET, before holding just below breakeven, with telecommunications falling 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced just 0.05 percent.

The three major U.S. indexes closed at all-time highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaking above 20,000 for the first time, an important psychological barrier.

"If you look at it from a technical perspective, [stocks] finally broke from that six-week range," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "The market is giving the Trump administration more than the benefit of the doubt."

One of the principal catalysts in sending stocks to record levels were a series of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, including two that facilitate the construction of the Keystone XL and North Dakota Access pipelines.

"Until we get to the Fed meeting in March, I don't see anything that could push us lower," Schwab's Frederick said. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold its first meeting of the year Jan. 30 through Feb. 1, though Frederick does not expect the central bank to move monetary policy then.