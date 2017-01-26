Video from Mexico's Nieto suggests he may not visit US, promises help to Mexicans in US

Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto may be reconsidering a visit to the White House, according to a video statement he posted on Twitter.

@EPN, the official Twitter account of President Nieto, tweeted the video late Wednesday night in which he says he will decide on his next steps after consulting with the Mexican Senate, board of governors, and his foreign ministry.

Nieto is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump next Tuesday. In his Twitter statement, Nieto does not explicitly say that he will cancel the meeting.

In a response, Trump said "it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" if Mexico does not pay for a massive wall that the U.S. president has repeatedly promised.

According to a spokesperson for the Mexican government, Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray Caso was at the White House for 10 hours on Wednesday and is back at the White House again for more on Thursday.

The Mexican president also said in the statement that its embassies and consulate within the United States will provide assistance and protection to Mexican immigrants there.

The Mexican peso erased earlier gains against the U.S. dollar on Thursday to trade more than half a percent lower. On Wednesday, the peso jumped more than 2 percent against the dollar as Trump appeared to take a softer stance against Mexico.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that the GOP projects the cost of a wall at between $12 billion and $15 billion.

—CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.

