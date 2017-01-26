    US Markets

    Wall Street eyes data, big day of earnings

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday morning after the Dow closed above 20,000 points for the first time in the previous session.

    Thursday will see traders eye a chunk of data and a big day of earnings.

    On the data front initial jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Markit services PMI data set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Leading indicators and new home sales are set to be released at 10:00 a.m.

    On the earnings front Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Caterpillar, Comcast, Fiat Chrysler and Ford are among companies set to report before the bell.

    Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Paypal and Starbucks are among companies due to report after the bell.

    In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.50 percent higher on Thursday morning.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    BIIB
    ---
    DOW FUT
    ---
    S&P FUT
    ---
    NAS FUT
    ---