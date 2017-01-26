Wall Street eyes data, big day of earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday morning after the Dow closed above 20,000 points for the first time in the previous session.

Thursday will see traders eye a chunk of data and a big day of earnings.

On the data front initial jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Markit services PMI data set to come out at 9:45 a.m. ET. Leading indicators and new home sales are set to be released at 10:00 a.m.

On the earnings front Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Caterpillar, Comcast, Fiat Chrysler and Ford are among companies set to report before the bell.

Alphabet, Intel, Microsoft, Paypal and Starbucks are among companies due to report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.50 percent higher on Thursday morning.