The crucial lesson this personal finance guru learned about money from his immigrant parents

As the child of Indian immigrant parents, Ramit Sethi grew up learning that negotiating the price is part of the process of making a purchase.

And sometimes, those negotiations would go on for a while.

"We would spend, I'm not kidding, we spent one week buying a car," Sethi tells CNBC. "We would go to the car dealership, negotiate all day, go home, then come back the next day and do it again."

Negotiating wasn't reserved for the car dealership. Sethi says his mom would negotiate for with Macy's for a discount on the price of a sweater.