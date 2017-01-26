I was having a stressful time, and nothing I tried helped. Not weekend escapes. Not even a month-long vacation where I disconnected from work entirely. The sense of relaxation never seemed to last for more than a couple of days.

Close friends and peers suggested I take up meditation. It was easy, they said . Just download the Headspace app.

As instructed, I woke up every morning and listened to the Headspace free 10-minute meditation session. This habit lasted for five days, at which point I rushed out the door as I always did and forgot about meditation for the rest of the year.

Later, a good friend introduced me to the Tim Ferriss podcast, which rekindled my interest in meditation. I've now made it through multiple 100-or-more-day streaks of daily practice.

And I realized: Changing my environment hadn't worked because I needed to focus on changing my mindset. That's where meditation comes in.