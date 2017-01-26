White House says 20% tax on Mexican imports could fund border wall

The White House on Thursday floated a border tax as a method to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.



Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that President Donald Trump wants to see a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the wall. He later backtracked, saying it was one example of how the White House could fund the wall rather than a specific policy proposal.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that America's southern neighbor will pay for the barrier in some form. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has stressed, though, that his country will not fund the wall.

"I have said it over and over again. Mexico will not pay for any wall," he said in an address to the nation.



Earlier Thursday, Pena Nieto announced that he would not come to Washington next week for a planned summit with Trump. Trump tweeted earlier that if Mexico isn't willing to pay for the wall, the meeting should be canceled.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the construction of a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, following through on a key campaign promise. That directive and other executive orders related to immigration strained relations between the president and Pena Nieto.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that the Republican-controlled Congress has projected a $12 billion to $15 billion cost for the wall.



— The Associated Press contributed to this report