As Macy's and Sears close hundreds of stores, the divide between America's best and worst malls is widening. But it isn't only the weakest properties that are losing ground.

Just as retailers shutter stores to funnel resources to their most coveted spaces, major mall owners are doing the same. Having already sold off many of the weak links in their portfolios, operators like General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group are now pouring money into their existing centers — in a bid to make them even more powerful.

These prosperous malls tend to be located in high-density, affluent or tourist markets, and have grown sales at a double-digit rate over the past five years, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology.

Yet at the same time these properties are thriving, hundreds of others are teetering on the edge of survival. And while stories of once-flourishing malls have been well-telegraphed, there's noticeably less conversation about the emerging rift between top- and second-tier properties.

That divergence will become even more evident moving forward, as technology forces bricks-and-mortar properties to compete for a smaller slice of consumers' spending, Bill Taubman, chief operating officer at Taubman Centers, told CNBC.

"The bigger store that has the bigger selection will even differentiate itself from the No. 2 store in the market," said Taubman. His company's portfolio includes prominent centers like The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey.

