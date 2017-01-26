Wynn Resorts shares surge 7 percent after revenue beats on new Macau casino

Helped by strength at its new Wynn Palace property in Macau, Wynn Resorts fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street's estimates, sending shares up 7 percent in after-hours trading.
Despite the strong revenue, the casino giant's adjusted earnings fell below analysts' estimates.
The Las Vegas-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, which compared with the Street's mean EPS estimate of 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters. Adjusted earnings are before pre-opening costs, property costs, changes in interest rate swap fair values, and other special items.
Overall, revenue was $1.3 billion in the quarter, up 37 percent from the year-ago period and ahead of the $1.26 billion projected by analysts. It said the increase reflected revenue from its new Wynn Palace in Macau, which offset decreased revenue from the Las Vegas operations and the company's Wynn Macau property.