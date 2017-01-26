Wynn Resorts shares surge 7 percent after revenue beats on new Macau casino

Wynn Palace, which opened its doors Aug. 22 in the Cotai district of the Chinese territory of Macau, produced net revenue in the quarter of $418.7 million, with casino revenue totaling $373.2 million. By contrast, the Wynn Macau business showed net revenue in the fourth quarter of $498.4 million, a drop of 10 percent from the year-ago period; casino revenue also fell by 10 percent.

During the earnings conference call, Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn said the Wynn Palace occupancy is running ahead of company predictions and achieving "good mass market activity" and producing a higher-end customer in the Macau market.



Added Wynn: "The long-term thrust of China is inexorable and undeniable — and that's why we built what we built and we're going to build more in the future."

The Las Vegas operations showed net revenue of $383.3 million in the quarter, down 2 percent from the year-ago quarter. Casino revenue was $166 million, or a drop of almost 3 percent from the year earlier.

During the earnings conference call, the CEO updated investors on the company's plans to build a new attraction on 130 acres off the Las Vegas Strip — a $1.5 billion Paradise Park. Wynn, who first discussed the park last spring, said Thursday he hopes to take the plan to the company's board in the second quarter and be in a position to begin work in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We have to have our prices and our business plan all locked down before I go to my board to get their permission and to proceed," Wynn said.