Chevron shares drop as oil giant badly misses profit forecasts

Low crude oil and gas prices throughout much of 2016 pushed the oil giant to a loss for the year. For 2016, Chevron reported a loss of $497 million, or 27 cents a share.

Cash flow, a key measure of corporate health in the oil and gas industry, was $12.8 billion in 2016, down from $19.5 billion the previous year.

Chevron spent $22.4 billion on capital projects and exploration last year, down from $34 billion in 2015, reflecting the industry trend of reducing expenses to weather the downturn.

Chevron saw results improve from the year-ago period in its upstream business, which includes exploration and production of fossil fuels. The company chalked that up to lower exploration and operating expenses and its oil and gas fetching a higher price.

Oil prices stabilized above $50 a barrel in the fourth quarter after OPEC and other major oil producers agreed to cut production.

In the downstream segment, which includes refining and marketing fuel, Chevron saw fourth-quarter profits slide both in the United States and abroad. The company broke even in its U.S. downstream business, compared with profits of $496 million a year ago.

Integrated oil companies such as Chevron have seen their refining margins shrink on the rising price of crude oil, the raw material for many fuels. Throughout much of the oil price downturn that began in 2014, low crude costs boosted refining margins.

Revenues for the quarter were $30 billion, up 7 percent from sales of $28 billion a year ago.

