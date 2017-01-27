Chevron shares drop as oil giant badly misses profit forecasts

Shares of Chevron gave more than 2 percent of their value in pre-market trading Friday as the oil giant turned in quarterly results that badly missed estimates.
The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $415 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $31.5 billion. Analysts had expected Chevron to earn 64 cents on revenue of $33.3 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.
"Our 2016 earnings reflect the low oil and gas prices we saw during the year," Chairman and CEO John Watson said in a statement. "We responded aggressively to those conditions, cutting capital and operating expenses by $14 billion."
In the year-ago period, Chevron reported a loss of $588 million, or 31 cents a share, shortly before oil prices hit 12-year lows.