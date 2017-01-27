    Energy

    Chevron shares drop as oil giant badly misses profit forecasts

    Shares of Chevron gave more than 2 percent of their value in pre-market trading Friday as the oil giant turned in quarterly results that badly missed estimates.

    The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $415 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $31.5 billion. Analysts had expected Chevron to earn 64 cents on revenue of $33.3 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

    "Our 2016 earnings reflect the low oil and gas prices we saw during the year," Chairman and CEO John Watson said in a statement. "We responded aggressively to those conditions, cutting capital and operating expenses by $14 billion."

    In the year-ago period, Chevron reported a loss of $588 million, or 31 cents a share, shortly before oil prices hit 12-year lows.

    Low crude oil and gas prices throughout much of 2016 pushed the oil giant to a loss for the year. For 2016, Chevron reported a loss of $497 million, or 27 cents a share.

    Cash flow, a key measure of corporate health in the oil and gas industry, was $12.8 billion in 2016, down from $19.5 billion the previous year.

    Chevron spent $22.4 billion on capital projects and exploration last year, down from $34 billion in 2015, reflecting the industry trend of reducing expenses to weather the downturn.

    Chevron saw results improve from the year-ago period in its upstream business, which includes exploration and production of fossil fuels. The company chalked that up to lower exploration and operating expenses and its oil and gas fetching a higher price.

    Oil prices stabilized above $50 a barrel in the fourth quarter after OPEC and other major oil producers agreed to cut production.

    In the downstream segment, which includes refining and marketing fuel, Chevron saw fourth-quarter profits slide both in the United States and abroad. The company broke even in its U.S. downstream business, compared with profits of $496 million a year ago.

    Integrated oil companies such as Chevron have seen their refining margins shrink on the rising price of crude oil, the raw material for many fuels. Throughout much of the oil price downturn that began in 2014, low crude costs boosted refining margins.

    Revenues for the quarter were $30 billion, up 7 percent from sales of $28 billion a year ago.

    Conference call at 11 a.m. ET

    Analysts will be listening to the company's 11 a.m. ET conference call for details on Chevron's plans to develop its large holdings in the U.S. Permian basin, which is leading the nation's shale oil recovery. They are also awaiting updates on Chevron's critical Gorgon liquefied natural gas project in Australia, which experienced some shutdowns in 2016.

    On Wednesday, the San Ramon, California-based oil giant announced a quarterly dividend of $1.08 a share, unchanged from the previous quarter, when it hiked the shareholder payout by a penny.

    Last month, the company said it would lower its capital spending for a fourth consecutive year. Chevron's $19.8 billion program for 2017 will focus on projects with shorter cycles and higher returns aimed at producing oil and gas within two years.

