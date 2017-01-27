CNBC Presents ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’ Marathon Sweepstakes on Sunday, January 29th

Hosted by Tilman Fertitta, Chairman and CEO, Landry's, Inc.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — January 27, 2017 — On Sunday, January 29th from 12pm ET through 8pm ET, CNBC presents a "Billion Dollar Buyer" marathon sweepstakes hosted by Tilman Fertitta, Chairman and CEO of Landry's, Inc. Over the course of eight hours, Fertitta and CNBC will give away 400 Landry's, Inc. gift cards valued at $100 each that can be used at any of Landry's, Inc. 500 locations nationwide including your favorite brands like: Morton's The Steakhouse, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Saltgrass Steak House, Mastro's Restaurants, Golden Nugget Casino Hotels and Rainforest Café just to name a few.

"Billion Dollar Buyer" follows Fertitta as he visits small businesses across the country, searching for exciting new products he can use at his restaurants, hotels, and casinos. If he thinks the entrepreneurs have what it takes to supply his empire, he'll strike a deal — super-charging their growth and changing lives forever.

Beginning at noon Eastern, catch up on the first eight episodes of "Billion Dollar Buyer" Season Two and enter for a chance to win a Landry's Inc. gift card. Fertitta will give away fifty $100 Landry's, Inc. gift cards every hour while also providing updates on some of your favorite episodes and businesses.

For more information regarding the sweepstakes, visit: http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/24/cnbc-billion-dollar-buyer-sweepstakes-marathon.html

All-new episodes of "Billion Dollar Buyer" air Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins January 29, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. ET and ends on January 30, 2017 at 8:00 A.M. ET. Limit 8 entries per person. For Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, visit http://www.cnbc.com/2017/01/24/cnbc-billion-dollar-buyer-sweepstakes-marathon.html. Sponsors: CNBC and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

About "BILLION DOLLAR BUYER":

"Billion Dollar Buyer" introduces promising companies across the country to one of America's most successful businessmen: Tilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc. Fertitta oversees more than 500 properties and over 50 leading restaurant, hotel, and entertainment brands, ranging from high-end properties like Mastro's and Morton's The Steakhouse, to such mainstream destinations as Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Saltgrass Steak House, and five Golden Nugget Casinos. With an annual supply spend of $2 billion, his buying power is second to none. Now, he's personally scouting the country for the most innovative new products America's entrepreneurs have to offer – everything from food and drink for his restaurants and casinos, to furniture and lighting for his hotels.

In each hour-long episode, Fertitta will spend time with two small businesses, sample their goods, get to know their owners, and assess their compatibility with Landry's, Inc. He'll point out flaws in their product and operations, share his expertise, and push for improvements. In the end, he'll decide whether to place a transformative purchase order with one of the companies, both, or neither.

"Billion Dollar Buyer" is produced for CNBC by Endemol Shine North America with David Tibballs and Robin Feinberg as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

