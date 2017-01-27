Shares of Lockheed Martin and Boeing fell nearly 1 percent on Friday after Secretary of Defense James Mattis directed cost-cutting reviews on the F-35 and presidential aircraft acquisition programs.

The Pentagon said in a memo on Friday that the reviews were to "inform programmatic and budgetary decisions, recognizing the critical importance of each of these acquisition programs."

"The Deputy Secretary of Defense shall oversee a review of the F-35 program to determine opportunities to significantly reduce the cost of the F-35 program while meeting requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Since his Nov. 8 election victory, President Donald Trump has been critical of both companies. Last year, Trump took a shot at Boeing, threatening to cancel the order for a new 747 Air Force One program, and he criticized the Lockheed program's delays and costs.

Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said the defensive contractor is "close to a deal" to bring down the cost of its F-35 fighter program following repeated criticisms from Trump.

The reviews should begin immediately, according to the memo.