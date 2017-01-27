Cramer Remix: Two companies spending to dominate the world   

United Rentals' stock roared more than 11 percent on Thursday after reporting a very strong quarter. This was just one more upward move, as the stock has now more than tripled in the past 11 months.

Cramer dug in to find out how it accomplished this big move, and if investors just getting in now have already missed it.

Ultimately Cramer found that the stock is just in the early innings of its comeback, and said it is not too late to buy what he regards as a surprisingly inexpensive stock.

"I know we are not early, but I know that this stock will be bought on any dip and you want to be in there buying, too," Cramer said.

In a raging debate from his fans on Twitter, many people have asked Jim Cramer if he is for or against President Donald Trump.

The truth is that he is neither. Cramer cares about the stock market, not politics.

"My agenda? It has always been the same: higher stock prices. That is my true north; because most of you home gamers own stocks and I want you to make money. It's that simple," Cramer said.

That's why when Cramer sees Trump's agenda of deregulation, lower corporate taxes and repatriation of foreign assets, he likes it. He thinks it could lead to higher stock prices.

Ultimately, the issue of building a wall has raised political risk, Cramer said. It has introduced real uncertainty in to stocks, and Trump's agenda has become shaky. It must go away, but Cramer isn't sure how it will, given that Trump campaigned on it and he isn't likely to give up his campaign promises.

"It makes more concerned and it should concern you, too, if it isn't resolved in a civil and lasting fashion," Cramer said.

In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:

Allergan: "Allergan is the only stock that the actionalertsplus.com club owns. The reason is is because I think that Brent Saunders [CEO] is going to turn it around and it's a very low multiple. I say you can own AGN, but it's the only one."

Asbury Automotive Group: "I think the stock can rebound. Maybe it rebounds when AutoNation reports, gives you a better number. I have to tell you in the auto parts business I like AAP. I know that it's not a car retailer but Advanced Auto Parts I think is a terrific situation."