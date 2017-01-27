Cramer's game plan: What I expect for Apple, Amazon and Facebook earnings

Tuesday: Exxon Mobil, Apple

Exxon Mobil: The feedback from this company will control the direction of oil on Tuesday. Cramer doesn't expect any surprises, but based on Chevron's earnings he will be mindful that Exxon could have a big impact.

Apple: In the wake of its recent run to $120, Cramer expects traders to sell it both before and after the quarterly report. Bears will be in full force, saying that Apple's best days are behind it. For those investors who don't own the stock, Cramer said to wait because there could be a better chance to buy.

With Apple's gigantic cash hoard overseas, it could be a major winner if Trump introduces a repatriation deal. Cramer will be looking to hear about its service revenues and the iPhone 8.

"I'm a realist; the stock has had a monster move. Be ready for some profit-taking," Cramer said.

Wednesday: Facebook

With Facebook's stock also on a run recently, Cramer is nervous because Alphabet also reported a strong quarter, but got hit anyways. He expects Facebook to say it needs to spend a lot of money on video, which could hurt the stock.

"Think bigger on both Facebook and Alphabet because these companies are doing everything they can to dominate the world, so you can't worry about a given quarter's spending as long as it has a clear path for a payoff," Cramer said.

Thursday: Amazon, Chipotle

Amazon: This is also a period of spending for Amazon, as it must build its infrastructure around the globe to replicate its domination in the U.S. Cramer isn't worried about the bottom line. He will be watching the top line, which is what matters. He says it could be spectacular, just like Netflix.

The world is going online, Cramer said, and there could be a chance to buy the stock if its earnings-per-share number is disappointing.

Chipotle: Cramer doesn't expect a turn in the stock until the company is 18 months past its last illness incident, which took place in Dec. 2015. He warned not to jump the gun, but says the stock has bottomed.

Friday: Non-farm payroll

Cramer is willing to bet this will be a strong number because so many companies have reported that business has gotten better. He's hoping for a strong number so the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates and drive the banks higher.