Cramer's lightning round: A stock in the crosshairs of President Trump

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Allergan: "Allergan is the only stock that the actionalertsplus.com club owns. The reason is is because I think that Brent Saunders [CEO] is going to turn it around and it's a very low multiple. I say you can own AGN, but it's the only one."

Asbury Automotive Group: "I think the stock can rebound. Maybe it rebounds when AutoNation reports, gives you a better number. I have to tell you in the auto parts business I like AAP. I know that it's not a car retailer but Advanced Auto Parts I think is a terrific situation."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries: "Not yet [a buy]. That is pharma that I think that is really in the crosshairs of President Trump."

STMicroelectronics: "That thing is too hot. Let's swap out of that and go into Micron ahead of the big analyst meeting next week.

GasLog Partners: "They just did a public offering. They did it at $20.50 and it went up immediately to $22. That's a very good sign. A lot of demand for that. I like the company. I know it's a little different, but I do like the company."