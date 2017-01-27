Dip in retail stocks amid border tax concerns is a buying opportunity, traders say

The "Fast Money"traders said the dip in retail stocks amid concerns about a tariff on Mexican imports may be a buying opportunity.

A key retail ETF fell 1 percent Friday after the Donald Trump administration suggested a 20 percent border tax on Mexican imports could pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.



Even if approved, trader Steve Grasso said the border tax will take a long time to implement. In the mean time, Grasso said he's getting into the retail sector with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

Trader Tim Seymour said that there's an opportunity to buy these stocks any time sentiment is low. Seymour said he likes Macy's. Shares of Macy's are down 18 percent year to date.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Nordstrom and that the stock could get a substantial bump before it reports earnings on February 16. Nordstrom shares are down more than 10 percent year to date.

Trader David Seaburg said he also likes Nordstrom. He said he thinks the border tax will not go through because it will hurt U.S. consumers.