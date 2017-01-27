Early movers: HON, GD, CMCSA, AAL, F, CL, INTC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Honeywell — Honeywell matched forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.74 per share, but revenue fell below estimates on aerospace business weakness. Honeywell did reaffirm its prior 2017 earnings outlook.

General Dynamics — The defense contractor beat estimates by 10 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.62 per share, though revenue fell below forecasts. The company calls the quarter "solid" and notes an increase in profit margins.

Comcast — The NBCUniversal parent was downgraded to "sector weight" from "overweight" at Pacific Crest, saying the current valuation fails to reflect increased competitive risk.

American Airlines — The airline matched estimates, earning an adjusted 92 cents per share, while revenue beat estimates. The company also approved a new $2 billion share repurchase authorization.

Ford — The automaker's stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector form" at RBC Capital following Thursday's earnings report and subsequent stock price drop. RBC said expectations surrounding Ford are low and that the next earnings revision is likely to be higher.

Colgate-Palmolive — The consumer products maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 75 cents per share, in line with estimates, but revenue fell below forecasts. Colgate's overall pricing came in higher, but total sales were lower compared to a year earlier.

Intel — The chipmaker beat estimates by 5 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share. Revenue also beat forecasts as the PC market stabilized and demand increased for Intel's data center services.

Starbucks — Starbucks matched estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 52 cents per share, but the coffee chain's revenue came in below forecasts, as did the 3 percent increase in both global and U.S. comparable store sales.

Alphabet — Alphabet reported adjusted quarterly profit of $9.36 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates of $9.64, though the Google parent's revenue did beat forecasts. Profit did increase by 8.3 percent over a year earlier, with more mobile usage, but analysts have noted that advertisers are not willing to pay as much for mobile searches as they are for their desktop equivalents.

Microsoft — Microsoft came in 4 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 83 cents per share, with the software giant's revenue also beating Street forecasts. Microsoft is seeing growing demand for its newer cloud services, as it continues to shift emphasis away from the traditional software business.

PayPal — PayPal earned an adjusted 42 cents per share for its latest quarter, with both the top and bottom lines matching Street forecasts. The payment service company's total payment volume did miss estimates, however.

TransCanada — TransCanada submitted its permit application to the State Department for the now-revived Keystone XL pipeline project.

Juniper Networks — Juniper earned an adjusted 63 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents above estimates, while the networking services company's revenue also beat forecasts. However, Juniper's shares came under pressure after the company predicted lower than expected current quarter results.

VMWare — VMWare beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.43 per share, while revenue beat forecasts as well. The cloud services company also announced a $1.2 billion stock repurchase plan.

Wynn Resorts — Wynn missed estimates by 35 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 50 cents per share, although the casino operator did see revenue come in above forecasts. Investors, however, are encouraged by upbeat results at the company's Wynn Palace resort in Macau.