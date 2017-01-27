ESPN's Darren Rovell offers controversial career advice to young people: Work for free

Fastest way to a job today is to provide a team, a player, an agency, great work unsolicited and for free. Great way to be noticed.

While some of his tweets are tailored toward careers in the sports industry, in a reply, he also says that he gives this career advice "to every person I talk to. If you don't work for free, you often can never prove value to the most important people."

His advice is not unlike that of the Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who told fans on Twitter last month, "Look for internships. Don't worry about the money. Work hard & don't have expectations beyond being part of a team. Assume nothing."

Bestselling author and FOX Sports columnist Bruce Feldman agrees with Rovell and Coppolella:

