European assets primed to benefit from Trump’s protectionist policies, Wells Fargo strategist says

European assets should receive a boost from President Donald Trump's pledge to toughen up links with the U.S's key trading partners, Wells Fargo's credit strategist Nathaniel Rosenbaum told CNBC on Friday.

The idea that the U.S. economy will improve over the coming months but not benefit Europe in the process doesn't make sense, argued Rosenbaum.

"Where we see some pretty good opportunity over the course of this year is this notion that the U.S. is going to do great, but Europe is going to continue to be in the doldrums," he began.

"We don't think that's realistic because if you think about trade, if the U.S. is trying to do less with China and Mexico, who are they de facto going to be doing a lot more with? That's Europe, overall one of our largest trading partners," the credit strategist continued.