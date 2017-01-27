European markets seen lower as UK’s May meets Trump; UBS beats estimates

The Swiss bank UBS delivered 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) of fourth-quarter net profit, coming in short of last year's comparable 949 Swiss francs, but clearly ahead of a Reuters consensus forecast of 339 million Swiss francs.



BT reported an operating profit of 729 million pounds ($913.58) for its third quarter. Its reported revenue went up by 32 percent. The firm announced that the head of its European division is leaving after an accounting scandal that sank its shares earlier this week.

Tesco said it is buying the cash and carry wholesale supplier Booker for about 3.7 billion pounds.

On Friday's calendar is the release of the latest household loans figures for the euro zone.