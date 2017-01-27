Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg drops lawsuits in Hawaii to force land sales

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, calling the lawsuits "a mistake," revealed their decision in a column published online in The Garden Island News, a newspaper on Kauai. The move came less than two weeks after thelawsuits were publicly revealed, generating a flurry of media coverage, and a day after a report that hundreds of protesters planned to march on Saturday along a controversial six-foot wall Zuckerberg built along part of the land last year.

The so-called quiet title suits related to a dozen plots of "kuleana" land covering a total of about eight acres.

The plots were originally granted to native Hawaiians in the mid-1800s, and in many cases the current ownership stakes of their descendants, or of the descendants of subsequent owners, are minuscule. Many people may not know they have title to the property, and in some cases, it was not clear if there are any living owners.

However, owners are entitled to cross Zuckerberg's secluded beachfront property — which he bought for $100 million two years ago — to get access to their own land.

Zuckerberg had said no one would be forced off of their land, and at least one owner of the land was backing his suit. But if individual owners did not respond to the suits, a court could have ordered the auction of their stakes in the property to the highest bidder.

The backlash over the suits led Zuckerberg thispast Tuesday to say he was "reconsidering the suits."