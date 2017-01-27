Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg drops lawsuits in Hawaii to force land sales

On Friday, he and Chan wrote, "We've heard from many in the community and learned more about the cultural and historical significance of this land."
"Over the past week, we've spoken with community leaders and shared that our intention is to achieve an outcome that preserves the environment, respects local traditions, and is fair to those with kuleana lands," the couple wrote.
"To find a better path forward, we are dropping our quiet title actions and will work together with the community on a new approach," Zuckerberg and Chan wrote. "We understand that for native Hawaiians, kuleana are sacred and the quiet title process can be difficult. We want to make this right, talk with the community, and find a better approach.
They also wrote, "Upon reflection, I regret that I did not take the time to fully understand the quiet title process and its history before we moved ahead. Now that I understand the issues better, it's clear we made a mistake.
"The right path is to sit down and discuss how to best move forward," he and Chan wrote. "We will continue to speak with community leaders that represent different groups, including native Hawaiians and environmentalists, to find the best path."
"We love Kaua'i and we want to be good members of the community for the long term. Thank you for welcoming our family into your community."