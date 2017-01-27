Ford in better position than GM to benefit from Trump's domestic auto push, RBC says

Investors should buy Ford Motor shares because the company will benefit more from President Donald Trump's economic agenda more than its industry peers, according to RBC Capital Markets.

It upgraded the stock to outperform from sector perform.



"Ford expectations are low and next earnings revision likely higher. Consensus expectations seem properly set and ex-a macro shock, we see limited downside risk to forecasts," analyst Joseph Spak wrote in a note to clients Friday. "We believe Ford is in a better relative position for tax reform."

The automaker reported fourth-quarter earnings Thursday that met Street estimates.